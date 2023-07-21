ANTHONY BUTLER: SA needs to wise up to ruses used to hide corrupt dealings
The country’s relatively sophisticated financial intelligence machinery and media are not enough
It is understandable that SA citizens struggle to muster much sympathy for the predicament of their national political leaders, but prominent ANC politicians really do confront a vexing challenge.
We are all familiar with the sad fact that leaders cannot rise in local or provincial political structures without judicious distribution of contracts, jobs and money. Unlike many other countries in the region, however, SA presents two major institutional obstacles to political ambition and the enjoyment of earthly comforts alike: a tenacious and well-organised investigative media and a relatively sophisticated financial intelligence machinery...
