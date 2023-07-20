GRACELIN BASKARAN: South Deep epitomises the challenges of local gold mining
Gold mining is a sunset industry that can go out with pride after having built the economy
20 July 2023 - 05:00
I’m in New York City this week and as I was having a coffee and preparing speaking remarks for a mining conference, someone asked about the state of SA’s gold mining.
It’s not uncommon for global mining professionals to talk about SA’s gold sector first — after all, it was a gold mining jurisdiction long before it found platinum, diamonds or manganese. But SA’s gold sector is neither in a boom nor a bust phase of the commodity cycle. It’s in its sunset phase...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now