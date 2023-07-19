MAMOKETE LIJANE: Another rate hike would not surprise
The central bank has no choice but to raise rates and will have to remain hawkish for a while longer
19 July 2023 - 05:00
Another week, another rate decision. The SA Reserve Bank is due to announce its interest rate decision on Thursday, and I would be neither surprised nor disapproving if the Bank decides to hike the repo rate, yet again.
If the monetary policy committee (MPC) raises the repo rate, it would be the 11th time in 18 months. The Bank has raised rates by 475 basis points (bps) since November 2021. Rates were at a historic 3.5% before tightening began...
