JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Cabinet statements are as overloaded as a minibus trailer
Too much is being piled into the documents, drowning any coherent messaging they may contain
Statements issued after each cabinet meeting are increasingly resembling a minibus taxi pulling an overloaded trailer heading for Zimbabwe. Like those trailers, too much is being piled into the statements, drowning any coherent messaging they may contain.
The statement of July 5, for example, had five sections, ranging from “issues in the environment” to “messages” (a section that included condolences). The meat and potatoes of the statement — cabinet decisions — is buried in a pile of irrelevant information that has no place in a statement the primary purpose of which should convey to South Africans the important decisions the country’s executive has made...
