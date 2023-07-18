TOM EATON: Today, the Mandela Effect has a specific resonance and meaning
Some folk insist that the man who walked out of prison was an actor, reciting reconciliatory lines written for him by PW Botha and FW de Klerk
In 2009, as millions of people watched Morgan Freeman play Nelson Mandela in Clint Eastwood’s Invictus, a sizeable number of those people tried to figure out how Mandela could have been involved in the 1995 Rugby World Cup when they so clearly remembered him dying in custody in the 1980s.
That phenomenon, dubbed the Mandela Effect by writer and ghost-hunter (no, really) Fiona Broome, is now fairly well known, accounting for a variety of clear but entirely false memories, from widely misremembered movie lines (nobody ever said “Luke, I am your father”) to completely irrelevant but bizarrely specific details. It turns out I am one of many people who could swear that the Pokémon character Pikachu has a black-tipped tail. ..
