HILARY JOFFE: Post-Zuma SA far from effective in managing flows of capital
Public debt has grown, weakening institutions by funding corruption and patronage
How would SA’s economy look without inflows of foreign capital? It could look like the apartheid-era financial sanctions economy which couldn’t grow because there was no cash coming in to close the gap between savings and investment. Or it could look like Asian economies such as China which managed to grow without foreign inflows, by curbing consumption and ensuring the bulk of their domestic savings went into investment.
The alternative — which is the one SA has followed since democracy — is to open up its financial borders to foreign flows so that it can invest more than it saves and so expand the economy and improve living standards...
