GAVIN RICH: Kiwis will come up against a very different Bok style of play
We won’t see the Boks revert to the more predictable and inflexible mode of old against the All Blacks
10 July 2023 - 05:00
New Zealand against SA on the rugby field is always a huge game, but this weekend’s Rugby Championship clash in Auckland has extra intrigue because of the evolution of both teams since they last faced each other in Johannesburg last August.
In particular, South Africans should be really eager to see how their team goes against the old enemy given that this is the first time the Springboks will play the All Blacks since they flicked the switch to a more dynamic and varied game on the last end-of-year tour...
