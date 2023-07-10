AYABONGA CAWE: Micro-economies of the humble speak to us in Tsitsikamma
History often obscures the significance of places such as a former mission town
10 July 2023 - 05:00
In the novel The Mandarins, one of author Simone de Beauvoir’s characters, Lambert, laments that the trouble with politics is that “you never come down from the high plateau of history to the problem of the lowly individual”.
The novel, set in post-war Paris, tells the story of a group of intellectuals concerned with national reconstruction in the wake of the destruction caused by war. And their role in it. The high plateau of history often obscures the historical and contemporary significance of places like a nearly two-century-old former mission town at the foot of the hills of the Tsitsikamma. ..
