GRACELIN BASKARAN: Geopolitical moves a drag on China’s economic growth
06 July 2023 - 05:00
China’s flailing economy should force it to rethink the implications of brash geopolitical decisions in Taiwan. Despite being the second largest economy in the world, the loss of investor confidence and resulting challenges has highlighted the country’s precarity.
China’s economic growth over the past two decades has left the world in awe. In 2002, GDP per capita was $1,148 — by 2022, it had increased to $12,270, marking a more than tenfold increase. In some ways, it felt like the Chinese economy was untouchable. ..
