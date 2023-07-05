KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Meta dangles Threads to unravel Twitter
App has been on the cards for months and will finally be launched on Thursday
Early yesterday, the internet’s worst kept secret was finally confirmed: Meta’s Twitter rival has a name and a launch date. Respectively, Threads, and tomorrow, July 6.
Yes, Meta — who also owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, among other bits and bobs — has made good on the widely anticipated move to launch an alternative to Twitter. It has been on the cards for months. The Platformer newsletter first reported in March that such a tool was in development and expected shortly. The Verge then posited mid-July for its release. But as Matt Novak surmises in his Forbes reporting on the news, it is entirely possible (even probable) that Meta abandoned their original roll-out-plan dates to take advantage of Twitter’s mad, sad and bad weekend...
