JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Fault lines in Diepsloot were pinpointed a decade ago
All three levels of government have ignored the findings of major study by the World Bank
05 July 2023 - 05:00
The recent eruption of violent protests in Diepsloot should come as no surprise as it was foretold more than a decade ago, including by a major study on the township by the World Bank. That study captures the rawness of emotions about the perceived link between migrants and crime as well as the contestation over business opportunities in the township.
The residents of Diepsloot, a township on the northern edge of the Johannesburg metropolitan area, recently embarked on violent protests, complaining about rising crime that they have blamed on residents who come from outside SA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now