BRYAN ROSTRON: Decolonising the ANC mind
05 July 2023 - 18:42
Apartheid scrambled the brains of countless South Africans, most obviously the white population.
Over a quarter of a century later, however, the governing ANC seems to find it challenging to unscramble its policies and ideology from that terrible era. Tackling 21st century problems with time-frozen attitudes has dragged us into a vortex of institutional decline and public distrust. ..
