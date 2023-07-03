Opinion / Columnists

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Zondo and MPs’ row typical of SA way of doing things

Amid inaction, investors, business and markets ask serious questions about parliament in cleaning up state capture

03 July 2023 - 05:00 Peter Attard Montalto

The row between chief justice Raymond Zondo and parliament has been something to behold. In some sense it is the classic SA playbook: person who might well know a thing or two makes a comment about a situation. Other side takes offence and tells said person to stay in lane, or patronises and says they don’t really understand the full picture. A meeting is called, which both sides always say was “constructive” (because the meeting is more important than the content or meeting of minds) and they all continue on their merry way.

We saw this with former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter; with business vs government; business vs civil society; and NGOs vs the state...

