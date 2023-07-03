Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL MORRIS: US ruling rekindles conversation about race

We need to sharpen our questions about how and why people’s lives and opportunities are so legibly aligned with race

03 July 2023 - 05:00

I often think of Neville Alexander’s warning almost two decades ago — I touched on it in this column a few years back — about what he called the “disastrous mistake” of race-based affirmative action and BEE (“We were warned affirmative action was a bad idea (../2020-06-28-michael-morris-we-were-warned-affirmative-action-was-a-bad-idea/)”, June 28 2020). 

“(We) will rue the day,” the late Marxist and Robben Islander declared in that 2006 lecture, “that the people of SA were willy-nilly brought to accept it.” ..

