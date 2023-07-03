Opinion / Columnists

GAVIN RICH: Wondering if history will repeat itself at the Rugby Championship

There are some things that are the same as they were in 2019, but some things aren’t

03 July 2023 - 05:04 GAVIN RICH

The Springboks start the build-up to the Rugby World Cup in France when they open their Rugby Championship campaign against Australia at Loftus at the weekend, and in terms of selection and strategy we should expect a replay of 2019.

The Bok team that thumped Australia 35-17 at Ellis Park in a similar game in 2019 only featured six starting players that also started the World Cup final four months later. The reason for the mix-and-match selection was similar to now. The Boks played the All Blacks in Wellington a week later, and then coach Rassie Erasmus elected to save the bulk of the first-choice team for that game...

