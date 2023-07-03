Opinion / Columnists

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Lazy arguments of Anglo-Saxon anti-reparationists miss the point

London-based Economist magazine exposes its consistent misreading of race issues in America

03 July 2023 - 05:00 Adekeye Adebajo

The London-based Economist magazine has often acted as a conservative Anglo-American establishment mouthpiece. Its recent leader, “How not to repair America”, in the June 10 edition, and the accompanying main article, “The tide goes out”, on the reparations debate in the US, exposes its consistent misreading of race issues in America.

The magazine caricatures this important issue, making lazy arguments that are often put forward by conservatives: reparations are unpopular and backed by only 30% of Americans; most living whites played no part in Jim Crow segregation and so cannot be held responsible; black Americans are not the only disadvantaged group in America; resources are finite and should go towards better schools and health for all...

