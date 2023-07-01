Opinion / Columnists

AYABONGA CAWE: Chinese example presents lessons for SA’s industrial capabilities

The experiences of Asian manufacturers are examples that industrial policy is an evolutionary process of social change

BL Premium
01 July 2023 - 08:50

Growing up in Komani in the 1990s there used to be a phase we would often use: “into zodlala zibhalwe Made in China”.

Loosely translated it was a turn of phrase used to mean “Do not play with me” as I am not a plaything made in China. In an interesting way it is a phrase that arose from the dominance of China during a particular phase of its development in the manufacture of textiles and the assembly of toys and other manufactured goods. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.