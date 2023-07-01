AYABONGA CAWE: Chinese example presents lessons for SA’s industrial capabilities

The JSE’s all share index gained 4.08% in the first half of the year
The experiences of Asian manufacturers are examples that industrial policy is an evolutionary process of social change
Communications minister Mondli Gungubele has made an urgent application to the Pretoria high court which will be heard on Tuesday.
Business Day TV speaks to political analyst,Ongama Mtimka
The US-based electric-vehicle maker’s shares have soared 109% this year
The slowdown in credit demand is mainly driven by an easing in both household and corporate lending growth
Jan Nelson has simple advice for investors seeking exposure to the JSE’s only pure copper play: if youre looking for significant short-term gains you’re in the wrong space
The US has been in the grip of an opioid overdose epidemic for years, with almost 80,000 deaths reported from use of opioids in 2022 alone
The former batsman was considerably less grumpy before the start of the second day of the second Ashes Test
Depreciation, maintenance and unnecessary features can sour the ownership experience
Growing up in Komani in the 1990s there used to be a phase we would often use: “into zodlala zibhalwe Made in China”.
Loosely translated it was a turn of phrase used to mean “Do not play with me” as I am not a plaything made in China. In an interesting way it is a phrase that arose from the dominance of China during a particular phase of its development in the manufacture of textiles and the assembly of toys and other manufactured goods. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
AYABONGA CAWE: Chinese example presents lessons for SA’s industrial capabilities
The experiences of Asian manufacturers are examples that industrial policy is an evolutionary process of social change
Growing up in Komani in the 1990s there used to be a phase we would often use: “into zodlala zibhalwe Made in China”.
Loosely translated it was a turn of phrase used to mean “Do not play with me” as I am not a plaything made in China. In an interesting way it is a phrase that arose from the dominance of China during a particular phase of its development in the manufacture of textiles and the assembly of toys and other manufactured goods. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.