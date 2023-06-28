Opinion / Columnists

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: As Putin’s enemies spring up everywhere, his war turns brutish

Now fighting on two fronts, the spectre of Stalingrad’s trenches looms large

28 June 2023 - 05:00

The eyes and ears of the world are fixed on the winds of war sweeping across the steppe in anticipation of a change in the direction of Russia’s war with Ukraine, and with itself.

Reports flowed in at the weekend that President Vladimir Putin was now fighting on two fronts. One war against the Ukrainian people, and a second one, an insurrection led by “warlord” Yevgeny Prigozhin, threatening to dislodge him from his office in the Kremlin. ..

