NEVA MAKGETLA: SA’s commodity dependency contributes to inequalities

Equity markets are a little higher early in the session after what has been a tough couple of weeks
World’s largest mining company tells how it intends to reach net-zero emissions
The ICJ comprises 15 judges elected by the UN General Assembly and the Security Council for nine-year terms
Stellenbosch University’s language battles raise questions over the rationality of our new society's most cherished concepts
SA’s largest coal miner hit by logistical challenges, high inflation and lower prices
Social relief of distress handouts have ‘zero impact on jobs’ and should be allocated to informal sector to spur growth
Constitutional Court rules parliament did not comply with constitutional obligation to consult public and affected stakeholders
Prigozhin had said on Saturday he was going to Belarus under a deal brokered by its president, Alexander Lukashenko
SA golfer wins BMW International Open in Munich
This July, Natural Selection, the conservation-focused safari operator welcomes another new escape, in the shape of North Island Okavango
For the past 30 years the mining chain has contributed 60% of all SA exports, and agricultural products another 10%. That commodity dependency has largely defined overall growth, while shoring up the profound inequalities entrenched under apartheid. Yet often economic policies in effect ignore it.
Internationally, commodity dependency — especially on mining products — is generally considered a mixed blessing. The standard criticism is that it leaves countries vulnerable to extreme global price swings. For instance, the dollar price of coal climbed sixfold from 2020 to 2022, then plummeted below its 2020 level in early 2023. That is an exaggerated version of the rollercoaster mineral and some food prices have seen since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, after a decade of stagnation. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
NEVA MAKGETLA: SA’s commodity dependency contributes to inequalities
We need to find ways to diversify the economy in terms of production and to create opportunities
For the past 30 years the mining chain has contributed 60% of all SA exports, and agricultural products another 10%. That commodity dependency has largely defined overall growth, while shoring up the profound inequalities entrenched under apartheid. Yet often economic policies in effect ignore it.
Internationally, commodity dependency — especially on mining products — is generally considered a mixed blessing. The standard criticism is that it leaves countries vulnerable to extreme global price swings. For instance, the dollar price of coal climbed sixfold from 2020 to 2022, then plummeted below its 2020 level in early 2023. That is an exaggerated version of the rollercoaster mineral and some food prices have seen since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, after a decade of stagnation. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.