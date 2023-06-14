Opinion / Columnists

WANDILE SIHLOBO: There is no cause for alarm if SA has a drier summer

El Niño is likely to develop, but farmers have a cushion after four years of good rains

14 June 2023 - 05:00

Forecasts of an El Niño occurrence in the 2023/24 summer season do not necessarily equate to a bad agricultural season. The upcoming season of possible below-normal rainfall follows a rare consecutive four years of heavy rains that have improved soil moisture and natural grazing veld.

This means there is a natural cushion for agricultural activity even if the rains are below average (typically about 500mm) in SA this summer. However, it will be necessary for the rain that does fall to occur in critical periods, such as the seed germination and pollination stages of growth, which are essential for crop growing...

