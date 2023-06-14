WANDILE SIHLOBO: There is no cause for alarm if SA has a drier summer

Stalled inflation in the world’s largest economy fuels speculation of a Fed rate-hike pause, boosting Asian shares
Courts should continue to protect their processes from abuse by influential people
Weaknesses may imperil its plan to raise R7bn to refinance maturing bonds
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Endeavor SA MD Alison Collier highlights areas in which regulatory change could increase access to capital
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Moments after he surrendered to law enforcement officers he was placed under arrest
Coach Fourie wants Cheetahs to avoid a slow start and not to concede too many penalties
Everyone should run away to sea just once. Paul Ash experiences the lows, and then the highs, of a voyage on the sail training ship Picton Castle
Forecasts of an El Niño occurrence in the 2023/24 summer season do not necessarily equate to a bad agricultural season. The upcoming season of possible below-normal rainfall follows a rare consecutive four years of heavy rains that have improved soil moisture and natural grazing veld.
This means there is a natural cushion for agricultural activity even if the rains are below average (typically about 500mm) in SA this summer. However, it will be necessary for the rain that does fall to occur in critical periods, such as the seed germination and pollination stages of growth, which are essential for crop growing...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WANDILE SIHLOBO: There is no cause for alarm if SA has a drier summer
El Niño is likely to develop, but farmers have a cushion after four years of good rains
Forecasts of an El Niño occurrence in the 2023/24 summer season do not necessarily equate to a bad agricultural season. The upcoming season of possible below-normal rainfall follows a rare consecutive four years of heavy rains that have improved soil moisture and natural grazing veld.
This means there is a natural cushion for agricultural activity even if the rains are below average (typically about 500mm) in SA this summer. However, it will be necessary for the rain that does fall to occur in critical periods, such as the seed germination and pollination stages of growth, which are essential for crop growing...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.