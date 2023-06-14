Stalled inflation in the world’s largest economy fuels speculation of a Fed rate-hike pause, boosting Asian shares
Courts should continue to protect their processes from abuse by influential people
Weaknesses may imperil its plan to raise R7bn to refinance maturing bonds
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Endeavor SA MD Alison Collier highlights areas in which regulatory change could increase access to capital
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Moments after he surrendered to law enforcement officers he was placed under arrest
Coach Fourie wants Cheetahs to avoid a slow start and not to concede too many penalties
Everyone should run away to sea just once. Paul Ash experiences the lows, and then the highs, of a voyage on the sail training ship Picton Castle
The vintage in Bordeaux is usually in full swing by early September. Six months later — and long before the wines are even palatable — the Bordelaises launch their “primeur” campaign, presenting what they claim are representative samples of the young wines to trade buyers and wine writers.
Reviews of the vintage and ratings of individual wines drive their marketing effort. Over the three-month campaign the properties announce their “primeur” prices and make their first sales. It’s great business for the chateaux: in good years the bulk of the crop is sold before the producers even have to pay for the packaging...
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Bordeaux’s primeur circus has its counterpart at the Cape
Blind tastings are the only way to escape fear-of-missing-out marketing that uses price as a proxy for quality
