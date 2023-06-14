Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Bordeaux’s primeur circus has its counterpart at the Cape

Blind tastings are the only way to escape fear-of-missing-out marketing that uses price as a proxy for quality

BL Premium
14 June 2023 - 04:59

The vintage in Bordeaux is usually in full swing by early September. Six months later — and long before the wines are even palatable — the Bordelaises launch their “primeur” campaign, presenting what they claim are representative samples of the young wines to trade buyers and wine writers.

Reviews of the vintage and ratings of individual wines drive their marketing effort. Over the three-month campaign the properties announce their “primeur” prices and make their first sales. It’s great business for the chateaux: in good years the bulk of the crop is sold before the producers even have to pay for the packaging...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.