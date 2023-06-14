Stalled inflation in the world’s largest economy fuels speculation of a Fed rate-hike pause, boosting Asian shares
Courts should continue to protect their processes from abuse by influential people
Weaknesses may imperil its plan to raise R7bn to refinance maturing bonds
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Endeavor SA MD Alison Collier highlights areas in which regulatory change could increase access to capital
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Moments after he surrendered to law enforcement officers he was placed under arrest
Coach Fourie wants Cheetahs to avoid a slow start and not to concede too many penalties
Everyone should run away to sea just once. Paul Ash experiences the lows, and then the highs, of a voyage on the sail training ship Picton Castle
Users of the popular Reddit service may have found their regular haunts and favourite sections — called subreddits — sparse, or whole feeds missing this week, as huge numbers and many of the all-important moderators downed their virtual tools and stayed away as part of a planned three-day protest that kicked off on Monday June 12.
Despite its nickname as the front page of the internet, I’m always tempted to call Reddit “niche” because — unlike Facebook — everyone and their moms are not regular users with their own accounts. But, with 57-million daily users, Reddit is actually built together from a plethora of niches, a subreddit for every possible topic, interest, position, and theme — or, in their own terms “a network of communities”. There are more than 100,000 active communities, and many more inactive ones that remain accessible, all adding up to 13-billion posts and comments — a deep lake of user-generated content and knowledge that really demonstrates the power of the ...
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: The power of the free crowd versus the joys of the listed revenue stream
The front page of the internet goes dark as users and volunteer moderators go on a virtual stayway
