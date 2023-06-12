Opinion / Columnists

GAVIN RICH: That was a red card all the way, but the ref gave a yellow instead

World Rugby’s legislators can learn something from Super Rugby about dealing with decisions related to foul play that warrant cards

BL Premium
12 June 2023 - 05:00 GAVIN RICH

The regular season of the Currie Cup ended with a perfect illustration of why the World Rugby legislators need to follow the lead taken by Super Rugby when it comes to dealing with decisions related to foul play that warrant cards.

Western Province were leading 44-0 and it was already three minutes after the hooter when the Sharks’ Marnus Potgieter dotted down in the corner and the WP replacement flanker Jarrod Taylor smashed into him outside the field of play long after the ball had been placed...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.