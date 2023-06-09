MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares touch strongest level since February 16
Investment would lift the nation not only educationally, but also materially
Proposed legislation will target China and other countries with loose environmental rules
Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail’s Natasha Marrian
Buyers sought due to the Swiss bank’s takeover by rival UBS
Business Day TV speaks to Esteban Giudici, senior policy adviser at Tracit
Business Day TV speaks to independent economist Duma Gqubule and political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki
The Middle East and North Africa had the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies market last year
Saudi Arabia tries to sportswash its human rights record by offering big bucks to top golfers and others not overly worried about people’s rights.
Italian Antonio Fuoco ends champions Toyota’s run of six successive poles
The IMF publishes an annual Article IV report on the state of every one of its 190 member countries, drawing on the research of its vast team of economists as well as on consultations with government and other economic players.
The SA report is always carefully diplomatic and couched in terms that support the government’s efforts to mend the economy but suggest it needs to do better. ..
HILARY JOFFE: With IMF warning of sovereign distress, survival means higher growth
It recommends SA embark on fiscal consolidation if it wants to avoid debt distress
