Opinion / Columnists

MAMOKETE LIJANE: Rand might have risen, but the worst is yet to come

The global environment will remain challenging for risky assets generally and domestic assets in particular

BL Premium
07 June 2023 - 05:00

The rand has had a fantastic week, strengthening more than all major currencies other than the Colombian peso over the past five days. The move was in the context of a relief rally across all risky assets as markets internalised the favourable resolution of the US debt ceiling drama. The rand, the ultimate high-beta, emerging-market currency — and cheap to boot — had a good few days, strengthening 3.4% from a worst level of R19.89/$ on Thursday last week to R19.22/$.  

Even so, I will stick my neck out and say I do not think the worst is over for the rand. Adverse domestic factors, including intense load-shedding, fears of grid collapse and a diplomatic spat with the US, are arguably priced into the value of the rand at current levels. However, the global environment will remain challenging for risky assets.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.