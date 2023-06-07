MAMOKETE LIJANE: Rand might have risen, but the worst is yet to come

Economy proves resilient in the first quarter despite intense load-shedding, led by manufacturing
GDP figures show growth is near zero so progress must speed up without resistance from public sector
Presidency has received legal opinion saying SA would be compelled to arrest Vladimir Putin if he is in SA
Jacob Zuma appointed her to the cabinet in 2009, and throughout her term as minister up to 2017 she was accused of advancing state capture
The target is the segment that eventually graduates to entrepreneur level and on to commercial clients
Annual article IV report supports Reserve Bank governor’s position
Wall Street chiefs have been among the loudest in pushing for a return to the office five days a week.
Moscow and Kyiv exchange blame as the Nova Kakhovka Dam catastrophe jeopardizes Crimea’s vital canal and future water security in the region
If they beat the Bulls, they will have an outside chance of securing a home final, provided they win their semifinal
Sometimes the best way to get from A to B involves a lot Z
The rand has had a fantastic week, strengthening more than all major currencies other than the Colombian peso over the past five days. The move was in the context of a relief rally across all risky assets as markets internalised the favourable resolution of the US debt ceiling drama. The rand, the ultimate high-beta, emerging-market currency — and cheap to boot — had a good few days, strengthening 3.4% from a worst level of R19.89/$ on Thursday last week to R19.22/$.
Even so, I will stick my neck out and say I do not think the worst is over for the rand. Adverse domestic factors, including intense load-shedding, fears of grid collapse and a diplomatic spat with the US, are arguably priced into the value of the rand at current levels. However, the global environment will remain challenging for risky assets. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MAMOKETE LIJANE: Rand might have risen, but the worst is yet to come
The global environment will remain challenging for risky assets generally and domestic assets in particular
The rand has had a fantastic week, strengthening more than all major currencies other than the Colombian peso over the past five days. The move was in the context of a relief rally across all risky assets as markets internalised the favourable resolution of the US debt ceiling drama. The rand, the ultimate high-beta, emerging-market currency — and cheap to boot — had a good few days, strengthening 3.4% from a worst level of R19.89/$ on Thursday last week to R19.22/$.
Even so, I will stick my neck out and say I do not think the worst is over for the rand. Adverse domestic factors, including intense load-shedding, fears of grid collapse and a diplomatic spat with the US, are arguably priced into the value of the rand at current levels. However, the global environment will remain challenging for risky assets. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.