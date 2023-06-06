Opinion / Columnists

JONATHAN COOK: Continue with the next step while things fall apart

Farmers still need to plough their fields while surrounded by warring armies

06 June 2023 - 05:00

It’s hard to know what to write about small business when the mood in the country seems so universally negative. I have just returned from three weeks abroad and am struck by how quickly the mood is deteriorating. One does not want to add to the gloom, but it does not seem realistic to write cheerfully about business as usual. 

Yet most of us need to continue as best we can with our business despite rolling blackouts, infrastructure collapse, local government collapse, central government malaise, currency collapse, corruption and now foreign policy threatening more dark clouds on the economic horizon...

