Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL MORRIS: Fikile Mbalula’s simplistic reasoning discounts true scale of black oppression

BL Premium
05 June 2023 - 05:00 Michael Morris

Fellow columnist Tony Leon’s readers will have applauded inwardly last week at his choice description of ANC contributions to polluting the common understanding of things as “stupendous euphemisms and verbal holidays from reality”.

This deft summation refers to the perverse dynamics at work in umpteen recent instances detailed in Leon’s piece (“‘Nonaligned’, ‘pick up the rand’, ‘president’: when words mean fokol”, May 30). ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.