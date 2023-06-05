Japan’s Nikkei surges 1.7% to stand above 32,000 for the first time since July 1990
Judgment potentially opens way for details of former president Zuma’s tax affairs to be disclosed
They say black shareholding requirements of up to 75% threaten their access to finance and SA’s food security
Workshop lined up on the implementation of the AfCFTA agreement for private sector
A risk remains of whether the plan can work given the state of the business
Locals may be unable to fill the gap left by foreigners government bonds
CEO to take up role of executive director and will be replaced by CFO
At stake is President Embalo’s attempt to change the constitution and possibly consolidate power
The sport is struggling in Wales too because it doesn’t understand the concept of less is more
Lapses experienced by some similar to distorted time perception seen among prisoners
Last month marked the institutionalisation of 60 years of African unity with the birth of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in Addis Ababa. To avoid border conflicts, the 53-member body froze the colonially inherited map of Africa that contained 16 landlocked countries and mostly agricultural-based exporters of raw materials.
Africa’s colonially deformed microstates lacked the economies of scale to industrialise, with potential regional powers such as Nigeria, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Algeria being racked by internal instability, while SA was trapped under a racist albinocracy. Economic development and regional integration thus proved difficult, and intra-African trade remains a paltry 14% now. ..
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: The diamond jubilee of African unity and the quest for Pax Africana
