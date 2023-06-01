Growing bets that the Fed will not raise rates later this month were also buoying sentiment
He modelled the fusion of the highbrow and the lowbrow: he demonstrated it was a false binary
A late autumn day in Johannesburg. Crisp morning, sunny afternoon. The sort of day that would ordinarily see Eusebius McKaiser sitting at a coffee shop, book in hand, ready to meet a novelist or an academic or a journalist. Ready to question, to listen, to argue, to laugh. Or perhaps he’d be venturing out with his partner, Nduduzo Nyanda, to a trendy restaurant — inevitably after a weights or boxing session at the gym.
People knew these things about McKaiser’s life because he documented his daily rounds on social media, sharing photos and snippets of conversation with his many followers. This was partly to be exemplary, to show that a gay coloured kid from the wrong side of the tracks in Makhanda could conquer the world with intelligence and application. But he also did it to promote the work of others, to celebrate their achievements and to encourage critical engagement with their ideas...
CHRIS THURMAN: Why we will so miss Eusebius McKaiser
