Rand remains under huge pressure as US House of Representatives prepares to vote on the deal to increase the government’s spending cap
Thursday, June 1 2023
High-powered delegation to make case ‘directly and openly’ as SA aims to ease strained relations with international trading partners
Opposition parties decry the lack of action against Mzimuni Ngiba, who has received a salary while in jail for the past year
Business rescue practitioners Metis Advisory have unveiled a plan to save SA’s largest sugar producer
BankservAfrica Take-Home Pay Index highlights mounting pressure on SA’s already hard-pressed consumers
Edelman barometer shows business ranks highly in perceptions of credibility, trust, competence and ethics
The continent’s renewable resources could make it a global powerhouse as global warming bites
The fifth seed looked back to his best against Carballes Baena, while the Kosovo Olympic authorities asked for disciplinary steps
Astonishing new book on watershed in how humans are brought to life
The world spends a lot of time discussing the need to rapidly scale up renewables. On the other hand, gas is a more uncomfortable topic owing to it being a fossil fuel, albeit cleaner than coal.
Yet it is at risk of becoming a stranded asset amid decarbonisation, is brutally expensive, and is geopolitically complex due to the recent energy insecurity arising from Russia’s poor behaviour. ..
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Gas at risk of becoming a stranded asset
It is capital-intensive and expensive, yet there are upside benefits to its use
