WANDILE SIHLOBO: Agriculture master plan is slow out of the blocks

Broad sector support behind the plan could wane over time if implementation is slow

31 May 2023 - 05:00

This month marks a year since the Agriculture & Agro-processing Master Plan was completed and launched. It offers the government and the private sector a framework to grow the sector, build competitiveness, attract more investment, improve inclusion and create jobs.

This year should mark the start of the implementation phase. But progress remains limited, as the focus shifted to energy security at the beginning of the year due to intensified load-shedding. With various interventions such as load curtailment, the extension of diesel rebates, and the Agro-Energy Fund under implementation, the sector should refocus its attention on the master plan and explore means of implementation...

