Opinion / Columnists

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Musk and the X-factor needed to transform Twitter into a true superapp

The tech billionaire might just be able to finally make a dent in the Silicon Valley-led smartphone world

BL Premium
31 May 2023 - 05:00

Not even the slings and arrows of icy international relations and the burgeoning chip wars are enough to scare off tech billionaire Elon Musk, who is in China this week to meet with politicians and business people.

It is the first time Musk has been back in Beijing in three years, following the reopening of China’s borders late in 2022. Tesla, the electric carmaker of which Musk is — lest we forget — still CEO, has its largest manufacturing hub in China, and China is the second-biggest buyer of Tesla vehicles after the US...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.