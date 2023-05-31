The lustre of safe-haven bullion diminishes to $1,955.28 per ounce due to advancing US debt talks and looming Federal Reserve interest-rate increases
The state-owned monopoly has lost most of its non-executive directors in the past few months
The utility's pre-tax loss was much higher than budgeted
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Investors led by former Telkom CEO together with Mauritius-based Axian Telecom to create a pan-African giant
Business Day TV speaks to Peter Attard Montalto, of Intellidex and Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group
If the import tariff suspension is not ended in August the decline in production will threaten food security
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin says the early morning drone assault had injured two people
Coach Jose Riveiro seems to have nurtured a sense of belief and togetherness in his squad
The old stream train to Elgin rekindles a romance with rail
Not even the slings and arrows of icy international relations and the burgeoning chip wars are enough to scare off tech billionaire Elon Musk, who is in China this week to meet with politicians and business people.
It is the first time Musk has been back in Beijing in three years, following the reopening of China’s borders late in 2022. Tesla, the electric carmaker of which Musk is — lest we forget — still CEO, has its largest manufacturing hub in China, and China is the second-biggest buyer of Tesla vehicles after the US...
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Musk and the X-factor needed to transform Twitter into a true superapp
The tech billionaire might just be able to finally make a dent in the Silicon Valley-led smartphone world
