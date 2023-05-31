Opinion / Columnists

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Government politicians too easily write off problems as not serious

The issues that led to SA being greylisted by the FATF were flagged as early as the early 2000s

31 May 2023 - 05:00 Jabulani Sikhakhane

The problems that have weakened SA during the past two decades have been known for many years but were ignored by politicians in the government. It’s a reminder that when politicians don’t take a problem seriously, or are dismissive of it, they convey to public servants and enforcement agencies that it’s not a priority. 

Take the issues that eventually led to SA being greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). They were flagged by the erstwhile National Intelligence Agency (NIA) as far back as the early 2000s, but were dismissed by the political office-bearers. The use of SA as a base for raising funds and other resources for terrorism was flagged as a risk by the NIA back in the 2000s, according to Vusi Mavimbela’s account. Mavimbela was NIA director-general from 1999 to 2004. ..

