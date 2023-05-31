ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Populists want to control the Bank for the sake of control

The lustre of safe-haven bullion diminishes to $1,955.28 per ounce due to advancing US debt talks and looming Federal Reserve interest-rate increases
The state-owned monopoly has lost most of its non-executive directors in the past few months
The utility's pre-tax loss was much higher than budgeted
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Investors led by former Telkom CEO together with Mauritius-based Axian Telecom to create a pan-African giant
Business Day TV speaks to Peter Attard Montalto, of Intellidex and Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group
If the import tariff suspension is not ended in August the decline in production will threaten food security
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin says the early morning drone assault had injured two people
Coach Jose Riveiro seems to have nurtured a sense of belief and togetherness in his squad
The old stream train to Elgin rekindles a romance with rail
I went shopping for food last weekend. By the time I got to the cash registers I had “pruned” the basket of goods. I left with a basket of basics that was less than what I wanted and more of what I needed. Yet I am relatively privileged. There are months when I don’t earn anything, and months when I earn just enough to pay for medical aid, Wi-Fi (a writer’s tool of the trade) and municipal rates, and when I am able to set aside a small amount for the bills of the following month. There are many people — millions in SA — who are unable to enjoy these privileges.
It is almost never a good thing to generalise from personal experience, but I will do it anyway. High inflation, a weakening currency, financial instability and a political economy that is on a downward spiral all make the price of food (and healthcare) prohibitively expensive. The middle class takes an enormous hit during (banking, currency or financial) crises because there is often no savings or extra cash to tide ...
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Populists want to control the Bank for the sake of control
A central bank is seen as just another state department for implementing party plans, as opposed to the common good
