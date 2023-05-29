Opinion / Columnists

AYABONGA CAWE: View of capacity utilisation gives strong economic insights

Important link with insufficient demand and employment is laid bare

BL Premium
29 May 2023 - 05:00

Stats SA published an important manufacturing survey earlier this month looking at capacity utilisation — the proportion of installed capacity arising from prior investment used by large industrial firms. If we consider a slightly historical view this publication reveals interesting insights.  

The main insight from a two-decade view of the publication challenges us to consider the “iron wall” erected in policy debates between industrial and social policy measures, and the important link between insufficient demand, employment and capacity utilisation.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.