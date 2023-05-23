Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: You can’t beat time when it comes to wine

Release of latest products of Raats Family Vineyards shows how important the past two decades have been

24 May 2023 - 05:00

In little more than two decades Bruwer Raats has taken his vision of a fine wine business to an impressive reality. Over the years he narrowed his focus, a function of fulfilling his original conception and having the means to achieve it.       

He sited his Eden estate in Stellenbosch’s Polkadraai ward — in the hills separating the Cape Flats from the valley that cradles the town — making it a significant player in a small but important appellation. He doesn’t own all his vineyards but he does control them, with sites that pretty much adjoin his farm. Every bottle coming to market from now on will contain only Polkadraai fruit...

