MICHAEL FRIDJHON: You can’t beat time when it comes to wine

What the world sees is a troubled emerging market with questionable sustainability
Inflationary pressures cannot be ignored, especially as they come while global monetary policy is tightening
Unions reject 4.5% revised offer
The government has nothing to hide over the docking of a Russian ship in Simon’s Town, defence minister says
The company owes firms about R15m, including to Berkshire Hathaway’s Richline
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
The Treasury says the current procurement system in government is not working, which means it is not able to deliver services effectively.
African Development Bank estimates that the continent will need $2.7-trillion by 2030 to finance its needs
The vocal encouragement of a passionate home crowd is vital at crucial stages of a match to give their team a boost when it’s needed most.
Release of latest products of Raats Family Vineyards shows how important the past two decades have been
In little more than two decades Bruwer Raats has taken his vision of a fine wine business to an impressive reality. Over the years he narrowed his focus, a function of fulfilling his original conception and having the means to achieve it.
He sited his Eden estate in Stellenbosch’s Polkadraai ward — in the hills separating the Cape Flats from the valley that cradles the town — making it a significant player in a small but important appellation. He doesn’t own all his vineyards but he does control them, with sites that pretty much adjoin his farm. Every bottle coming to market from now on will contain only Polkadraai fruit...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: You can’t beat time when it comes to wine
Release of latest products of Raats Family Vineyards shows how important the past two decades have been
In little more than two decades Bruwer Raats has taken his vision of a fine wine business to an impressive reality. Over the years he narrowed his focus, a function of fulfilling his original conception and having the means to achieve it.
He sited his Eden estate in Stellenbosch’s Polkadraai ward — in the hills separating the Cape Flats from the valley that cradles the town — making it a significant player in a small but important appellation. He doesn’t own all his vineyards but he does control them, with sites that pretty much adjoin his farm. Every bottle coming to market from now on will contain only Polkadraai fruit...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.