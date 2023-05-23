Opinion / Columnists

JONATHAN COOK: Farewell Covid-19, hello loneliness my old friend

Managers and business owners now have to cope with an epidemic of another kind

BL Premium
23 May 2023 - 05:00

It seems that the Covid-19 epidemic is being followed by an epidemic of loneliness. Or rather, lockdowns and the subsequent popularity of working from home have worsened an existing trend towards isolation.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky is quoted as suggesting that loneliness might kill more people than Covid-19...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.