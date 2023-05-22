Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL MORRIS: Freedom: what a maddening, reckless thing it seems to be

BL Premium
22 May 2023 - 05:00

There is an aspect almost of puzzlement about The Economist editor-in-chief Zanny Minton Beddoes’ mid-April note to subscribers about “the world’s richest, most productive and most innovative big economy ... leaving its peers ever further in the dust”. 

This, she notes, while “(nearly) four-fifths of Americans tell pollsters that their children will be worse off than they are”, and when, among other things, “America’s politics are toxic and ... life expectancy is being dragged down by shootings and drug overdoses”. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.