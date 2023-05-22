GAVIN RICH: Weather and surface cloud Stormers hopes in URC final

Talks to avert a default on US debt are set to resume in Washington
Rain will suit Munster, who play in those conditions regularly
Stormers coach John Dobson might be feeling a sense of dread each time he looks at the long-term weather forecast for Cape Town.
On my weather app it has been fluctuating between a 60%-70% chance of rain on Saturday, which is when Munster come to town for a United Rugby Championship (URC) final that was sold out within three hours of tickets going on sale and that in terms of crowd volume should rival the epic Heineken Champions Cup (HCC) Grand Final at the Aviva...
