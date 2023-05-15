Downside data surprises have lifted recession chances, with safe-haven flows cushioning the bullion, analyst says
The Americans have put the country on notice that if it claims being nonaligned it should start behaving that way
UK bank says allocating capital to coal-fired plants could leave private investors ‘stranded’
Former president insists he has ‘a right to obtain criminal justice’ for offences allegedly committed by his successor
The phone operator has spent more than R4bn on backup equipment since 2020 and R300m on extra running costs in 2023
Electricity shortage and other infrastructure constraints have weighed heavily on employment, says Absa
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Damian Bunce, chief customer officer at international multi-asset brokerage firm Exness
Sunday’s vote is one of the most consequential elections in the country’s history
Had a full-strength team been picked for the next three games it could have helped Ireland’s preparation for the Rugby World Cup
Perhaps Schwarzenegger said, ‘If you want power, the full squat is the way to get it’
The team that comfortably topped the United Rugby Championship (URC) league after 18 matches has been knocked out of the competition at the semifinal stage for the second successive year, but we shouldn’t feel sorry for Leinster as they were authors of their own downfall.
Their defeat to Munster in the semifinal at the Aviva Stadium, which has set up a final in Cape Town against the Stormers, does introduce questions about the feasibility of having so many knockout games across two different competitions compressed into such a narrow time space...
GAVIN RICH: Leinster’s second-stringer gamble amid myriad knockouts went south
