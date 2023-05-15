Downside data surprises have lifted recession chances, with safe-haven flows cushioning the bullion, analyst says
The Archbishop of Canterbury. The Dean of His Majesty’s Chapels Royal and the sword of temporal justice. The Baron of Wimbledon and the Coronation Glove. Their Lordships the High Constables of England and of Scotland. The Chairs of Estate and the Stone of Destiny. The Lion Rampant of Scotland. The Sword of State and the Sword of Offering. The Stole Royal, the Coronation Chair, the Orb and the Queen’s Rod with Dove and, lest we forget, the 15th Earl of Loudoun, the Golden Spurs and the Queen Consort’s Rod.
It reads like a bonkers teen-fantasy novel, but in fact these profoundly strange things were at the heart of the installation of the head of state of a modern European country recently. It’s hard to believe — and since the last coronation of an English monarch was held back in 1953, the vast strangeness of the whole thing presented itself as just as baffling to most of the new king’s subjects as to bemused onlookers overseas. ..
ALEXANDER PARKER: The strange stuff at the heart of King Charles’ coronation
How can such a pivotal moment in a nation’s life be conducted in the same way for 1,000 years?
