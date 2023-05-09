Business Day TV talks to MyWealth Investments’ Annatjie van Rooyen about this afternoon’s market performance
Each dollar spent on the policy would deliver a substantial $18 of social benefit globally
Through the fund, farmers will be able to receive grant funding of between R1.5m and R500,000 depending on the scale of their operations
The proposals arise from the Electoral Amendment Act provisions allowing independent candidates to stand for national and provincial elections
The world’s largest mattress manufacturer buys the entire US-based mattress store chain, including Steinhoff’s 50.1% stake, providing a lifeline for the struggling multinational
The current fiscal year is looking a lot worse than the Treasury budgeted for in February
The unlisted payments and fintech assets of Prosus, including PayU, are worth about $4bn
Former Pakistan prime minister was arrested by antigraft watchdog for failing to appear before it
The manager’s side aims to overturn a losing Champions League record against familiar foes
Experience the real magic of this new immersive desert experience in the heart of the NamibRand Nature Reserve
A CEO of a mid-sized company recently told me she had “forgotten” how to carry out her professional functions. I don’t think she has, but when she explained that “it requires sitting down and thinking about it”, I understood.
I expect that when accountants, lawyers, doctors and other professionals spend some years as executives or running companies, they too find that while they love their profession, they just cannot sit still long enough to practise it any more...
JONATHAN COOK: Transition in CEO role needs a new self-image to work
Changes in leader behaviour only persist if based on a change in identity
