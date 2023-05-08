GAVIN RICH: Extended knockouts unfair to consistent teams, Connacht win shows

Crude’s rebound follows energy stocks’ comeback on Wall Street after strong US jobs data, analyst says
Even passionate Bulls and Sharks fans might agree that justice was served when their teams were comprehensively beaten in United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinals at the weekend.
While play-off games might be necessary to satisfy an economic imperative and to showcase the sport and that specific competition, I struggle to see how the concept of an extended knockout phase is fair to the teams who show the most consistency over an 18-match league season.
This might now irritate Stormers supporters, who will feel their team has a chance to go all the way to the main trophy again, but if everything was to be done completely fairly Leinster should have already been presented with the trophy and crowned champions. They lost one game in the season, and that on a day when they fielded their academy team.
Eighteen games is enough to show who is the best. Leinster won 16 games, drew one (to the Stormers) and lost once (to the Bulls). The next best teams on the log were Ulster and the Stormers, who were effectively tied second in terms of log points. They were both 11 points adrift of Leinster on the final table, and never came close to matching the Dublin team’s form. Maybe playing the top two off against each other in a decider is fair, which was the old Currie Cup format before semifinals were introduced. You do need that if you want the competition to get that all-important mileage boost right at the end.
But at the weekend one bad day at the office could have seen Leinster get blown out, like Ulster did, by a side that ended several places below them and that lost eight times in the regular season.
The counterargument of course would be that the teams that end higher should just show their pedigree by using the home ground advantage they had earned and proving their superiority. That is what the Stormers and Leinster did, and by scores that almost exactly matched their superiority on the league table.
Always perilous
Leinster finished 31 points ahead of the Sharks and beat them by 30. The Stormers ended 15 points ahead of the Bulls and won the quarterfinal by 12, and frankly it should have been by a lot more.
That it didn’t work out for Ulster was partially because they were unlucky enough to end up playing a derby in their first play-off game. That is always perilous, and was why the Stormers would have been excused if they had shown nerves against the Bulls. John Dobson’s men would have understandably been far happier playing a team that had to travel from beyond the equator.
But there is another reason saying home teams should just suck it up and ensure they win isn’t enough, and that is the lottery that rugby sometimes becomes due to the impact of the referees, the TMOs and the cards that are now so prevalent and dished out according to the letter of the most inflexible and impractical laws.
Fortunately Toulon were always going to be too good for Benetton but they lost a player to a red card in the seventh minute of their recent Challenge Cup semifinal and played most of it with 14 men. If they had been playing tougher opponents that card would have cost them the game, and yet it was rescinded by judicial process the next week.
Glasgow were fourth and Munster fifth on the final URC log so maybe it wasn’t the calamity it could have been, but the early red card in that game did cost Franco Smith’s Warriors and was a big contributing factor to having two teams from outside the finishing top four in this weekend’s semis.
It is great to have a semifinal in SA this weekend, so yes, it was exciting from a patriotic viewpoint to see Connacht upset Ulster in their quarterfinal. But was it fair that after all the hard work they put in to establish the consistency required to finish second, one bad game should see them fall out while the seventh-placed team, who had far more bad days, advances?
At a push maybe a semifinal phase, thus rewarding the top four in a 16-team competition makes sense from a fairness viewpoint. But giving the team that finishes halfway down the log an opportunity to still play for the main trophy has to be questioned. Imagine if the English Premier League was played in that format. It would mean Aston Villa, now nearly 30 points behind leaders Manchester City, would still be in the race and could knock City off their perch in a one-off game.
Yes, it would create great theatre and tension at the business end of the season, and ensure that there is still interest in the race for the league title even in those years in which one club runs away with it. But does that format reward consistency and accurately establish which team is the best?
GAVIN RICH: Extended knockouts unfair to consistent teams, Connacht win shows
Side that lost eight times in the regular season is through to the URC semifinals by upsetting Ulster
Would you like to comment on this article?
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
