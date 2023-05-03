ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Imagination is the difference between the fox and the hedgehog

Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth
One of my many failings as a journalist, as a photojournalist, in global and national public policymaking, in academia, and now in my dream job as a struggling writer, is that by accident or design I never quite made it as a “specialist” or an “expert”. The experts and specialists carry inordinate cachet...
Notwithstanding the urgency of putting food on the table and paying medical bills it remains better, surely, much like the fox in Archilochus’s poetic fragments, to expand your knowledge over and again and find new ways to tackle recurrent problems. This is in contrast, of course, to the Greek poet’s hedgehog which, much like market fundamentalists or revolutionaries, knows only a single cause of all problems and posits a single solution.
There is also no harm in accepting that you don’t know something or that you are wrong. I would adjust John Maynard Keynes’s aphorism “it is better to be roughly right than precisely wrong”, with the belief that I don’t mind being wrong. What is difficult is to seem irrelevant or unrelated. Worse still is the tendency of becoming anorakish about one’s day job. This is a veritable trap of details that strangles the imagination. Details are the stuff of “specialists” and “experts” sitting in bureaucracies.
I should write the next passages with caution and in generalised terms so as not to completely violate the self-imposed confidentiality agreement. Sometime within the last five years I offered a couple of reports published in the Financial Times to an important and highly influential person. He dismissed the reports and said: “How would this help me do my job today?” The words “job” and “today” stood out.
The reports were about an apparently straightforward Chinese merger and acquisition in Europe. My understanding was that the acquisition would provide Chinese business with a stronger foothold in Europe. Which is not necessarily a bad thing, but an historically significant thing nonetheless. My suggestion was dismissed. The politician went about his day job and would eventually be moved to an even more influential position.
The lesson that can be had is that if, a bit like Archilochus’s hedgehog, you read only what you need to know from one minute to the next you may well become a “specialist” or an “expert”. You can also become anorakishly obsessed with ephemera. What I am saying, clearly with some difficulty, is that you may learn a few things from Tolstoy’s War And Peace that are insightful to today’s problems.
Isiah Berlin referred to Tolstoy’s remark that people derive great delight from the leaves of a tree — more than they do from its roots, which can lead to a rather superficial view of the world. I believe there is a lot more to learn from the roots than the leaves of a tree.
This approach was behind my recommendation to students of the first two or three chapters of Roberto Saviano’s exceptional 2006 book on organised crime in Italy, Gomorrah. I would venture to say that no orthodox economics book provides a more immersive, total and simultaneously granular understanding of everything from garbage collection to the price of a dress in Italy’s south than does Gomorrah.
Also, no orthodox text may satisfactorily explain the way that fear, fantasy, the worshipping of money and imagination underpin human choices. These lessons may be found in any of Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s fictions.
Imagination is what sets us apart from the binary of the hedgehog who is an expert in one thing, and the fox, which knows many things and stays open to new ideas. The lack of imagination can lead to that nasty habit of reading only the obsessions of day-to-day work. It can also lead to path dependence, and the belief that to become “good” or “better,” and to drive progressive political economic change and transformation, one has to simply do more of the same — until specialisation or expertise enters the realm.
Early in China’s opening up in the late 1970s, that country’s leaders considered growth, particularly of GDP, as “an instrument of imagination” in the passage of modernisation and the direction that that country took over the three or four decades that followed.
What is required then is to move away from the familiarity of our own expertise or specialisation, from pitiful obsessions of day-to-day jobs and anorakish obsessions with personal and individual circumstances, and see a more visionary, intergenerational context. To be sure, the lack of imagination leads almost naturally to apathy, to accepting the status quo, intellectual surrender and a terribly short-term view.
The point here, as Keynes explained almost 100 years ago, is “not to examine the present or the near future, but to disembarrass myself of short views and take wings into the future [and ask]: what can we reasonably expect the level of our economic life to be a hundred years hence? What are the economic possibilities for our grandchildren?”
Maybe all of this rumination is just my way of coping with my lack of expertise and specialisation. I would, nonetheless, rather be a fox with imagination than a hedgehog with deadly spikes.
• Lagardien, an external examiner at the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance, has worked in the office of the chief economist of the World Bank as well as the secretariat of the National Planning Commission.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Imagination is the difference between the fox and the hedgehog
Specialists and experts tend to worship a narrow range of details useful only in bureaucracies
