Opinion / Columnists

TOM EATON: Political intrigue was not for this Eskom engineer

There are still many people trying to keep the needle hovering somewhere near the middle of the dial

BL Premium
25 April 2023 - 05:00

This weekend I found myself talking to a man who told me he thought the job of political satirist must be very depressing. I found this strange since the man I was speaking to is an engineer at Eskom. 

Ordinarily, having an Eskom engineer express pity for me would prompt me to re-examine my life choices. But as we talked, I began to understand what he meant.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.