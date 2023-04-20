PETER BRUCE: So the Post Office has a plan to become insanely profitable — yeah right

Metal slips amid expectation that central banks will hike rates further to contain inflationary pressures
SA’s appalling international relations conduct is coming back to bite Pretoria
Electricity minister’s proposal to extend the life of Eskom’s coal-fired plants could jeopardise SA’s ability to secure financing for its just energy transition
Business Day TV speaks to Linda Ensor of Business Day
It already had 330,000 active money accounts by the end of 2022
Inflation has remained stubbornly high in SA since peaking in July 2022 at 7.8%
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
Fighting rages in Khartoum as RSF forces target the army’s headquarters and airport
His victory was 'proof that golfing gods do exist'
There is renewed interest in the World Endurance Championship with several manufacturers returning
If you’re a landlord and the SA Post Office is a tenant and owes you money, you now know what to do. You get a court to put the Post Office into provisional liquidation and, if events of the past week are any guide, you’ll get your money immediately.
But hurry, hurry. While one creditor got their rent paid up after going to court last week, a rush to court by others — landlords, power suppliers, phone companies — could well end up liquidating the Post Office altogether. That would make SA the only even vaguely modern economy in the world to have no national postal service at all...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
PETER BRUCE: So the Post Office has a plan to become insanely profitable — yeah right
A rush to court by landlords, power suppliers and phone companies could well end in its liquidation
If you’re a landlord and the SA Post Office is a tenant and owes you money, you now know what to do. You get a court to put the Post Office into provisional liquidation and, if events of the past week are any guide, you’ll get your money immediately.
But hurry, hurry. While one creditor got their rent paid up after going to court last week, a rush to court by others — landlords, power suppliers, phone companies — could well end up liquidating the Post Office altogether. That would make SA the only even vaguely modern economy in the world to have no national postal service at all...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.