KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Cook’s Mumbai charm expedition spices up Apple’s emerging markets drive

iPhones remain a dream for most Indian buyers, but a 1% share still comes to 14-million customers

19 April 2023 - 05:00

Apple opened the company’s first retail store in India on Tuesday, in an event that included musical and dance performers and drew crowds from across the country.

This location, in an upmarket area of Mumbai, is the first of two openings planned for India this week. Apple CEO Tim Cook was on hand for the big day, greeting customers and posing for selfies with them, which should indicate even to a casual reader that this is no ordinary “branch” launch — unless running the world’s most valuable company has become much simpler recently. ..

