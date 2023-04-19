JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Thabo Bester living under the radar reveals a precarious state

Investors keep an eye on financial sector’s health after collapse of Silicon Valley Bank
The most important foundation laid for the future is the extent of the social security system
SA’s state-backed vaccine manufacturer dealt a blow by health department as SA plans to import shots from Cipla
The greatest force in SA politics remains ethnic nativism, and no party as yet has managed to penetrate both bubbles
Total net credit impairment charges on gross loans and advances jumped to R6.33bn from R3.51bn
Load-shedding, higher interest rates and JSE volatility push down business confidence index
Banks need to implement solutions that use global best practice for know-your-customer activities
Deal announced by Fox, Dominion Voting Systems and the judge after jury selection
Expect fireworks from Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, says Manchester City coach
Aviation faces an expensive and challenging few decades as climate compliance laws get stricter
The keeping of proper and up-to-date records on citizens is one of the key pillars of the modern state. These records are an enabler proving one’s age, civil, citizen and economic status — all important determinants of whether one qualifies, for example, to vote or access state support such as social grants.
They are also crucial for the administrative state. To plan for education and health a state must know how many children are born and where they live. Knowing the economic status of citizens and what property they own also helps with tax collection. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Thabo Bester living under the radar reveals a precarious state
Up-to-date records of citizens are needed if SA does not wish to slide into a fragmented premodern society
The keeping of proper and up-to-date records on citizens is one of the key pillars of the modern state. These records are an enabler proving one’s age, civil, citizen and economic status — all important determinants of whether one qualifies, for example, to vote or access state support such as social grants.
They are also crucial for the administrative state. To plan for education and health a state must know how many children are born and where they live. Knowing the economic status of citizens and what property they own also helps with tax collection. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.