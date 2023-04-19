Opinion / Columnists

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Thabo Bester living under the radar reveals a precarious state

Up-to-date records of citizens are needed if SA does not wish to slide into a fragmented premodern society

19 April 2023 - 05:00 Jabulani Sikhakhane

The keeping of proper and up-to-date records on citizens is one of the key pillars of the modern state. These records are an enabler proving one’s age, civil, citizen and economic status — all important determinants of whether one qualifies, for example, to vote or access state support such as social grants. 

They are also crucial for the administrative state. To plan for education and health a state must know how many children are born and where they live. Knowing the economic status of citizens and what property they own also helps with tax collection.   ..

