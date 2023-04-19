Investors keep an eye on financial sector’s health after collapse of Silicon Valley Bank
Shoprite is and has been the clear market share leader in SA groceries for many years. Though Pick n Pay appeared to be on a turnaround with its Ekuseni venture under new CEO Pieter Boone, that has largely fizzled out — apart from the bottom end, where Pick n Pay’s Boxer chain is more than a match for Shoprite’s Usave.
Boxer is the closest SA has in terms of being a discounter like the German discounters Aldi and Lidl, which have been so remarkably successful in recent years worldwide. Like Aldi & Lidl, Boxer has a limited assortment of goods on the shelves, which makes replenishment much easier than in a full-line supermarket. A typical Boxer will have about 5,000 products, or stock-keeping units (SKUs), on its shelves, compared with a full-line Pick n Pay supermarket with about 18,000 SKUs. Aldi & Lidl carry about 3,000 SKUs...
CHRIS GILMOUR: This is how Usave and Boxer stack up against European counterparts
Aldi and Lidl have universal appeal, whereas SA discounters can thrive only in challenging conditions
