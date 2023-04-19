Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS GILMOUR: This is how Usave and Boxer stack up against European counterparts

Aldi and Lidl have universal appeal, whereas SA discounters can thrive only in challenging conditions

19 April 2023 - 05:00 CHRIS GILMOUR

Shoprite is and has been the clear market share leader in SA groceries  for many years. Though Pick n Pay appeared to be on a turnaround with its Ekuseni venture under new CEO Pieter Boone, that has largely fizzled out — apart from the bottom end, where Pick n Pay’s Boxer chain is more than a match for Shoprite’s Usave.

Boxer is the closest SA has in terms of being a discounter like the German discounters Aldi and Lidl, which have been so remarkably successful in recent years worldwide. Like Aldi & Lidl, Boxer has a limited assortment of goods on the shelves, which makes replenishment much easier than in a full-line supermarket. A typical Boxer will have about 5,000 products, or stock-keeping units (SKUs), on its shelves, compared with a full-line Pick n Pay supermarket with about 18,000 SKUs. Aldi & Lidl carry about 3,000 SKUs...

