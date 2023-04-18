Concerns about a global recession and local structural challenges are combining to keep the local currency under pressure
I know that writers writing about writing can be a special form of torture, but as the clapped out merry-go-round of our news cycle takes another turn and we cling to the sticky poles of the fake horsies and get ready for one more predictable journey to nowhere, I feel a duty to warn my readers that this column is the product of censorship and is therefore not a trustworthy lens through which to view the present moment.
To be clear, I’m not talking about editorial censorship. No editor has ever asked me to change more than a spelling mistake. I’m also not talking about the politically lucrative idea, popularised by Hitler and now being revived by the political right, that traditional media companies are a lügenpresse, a press of lies, controlled by a cabal of [insert bigotry du jour]. ..
TOM EATON: The gloom of the pundit is no joke, it’s real
Media will change when a frolicking squirrel interests us more than a wrecked car on the side of a road
